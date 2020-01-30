Barrington Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.53, close to its 52-week low of $76.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 45.4% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Grand Canyon Education with a $119.67 average price target, a 42.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Grand Canyon Education’s market cap is currently $4.08B and has a P/E ratio of 15.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.