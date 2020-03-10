Barrington Reiterates Their Buy Rating on GP Strategies (GPX)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on GP Strategies (GPX), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.76, close to its 52-week low of $7.96.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GP Strategies with a $17.25 average price target, a 97.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.68 and a one-year low of $7.96. Currently, GP Strategies has an average volume of 37.29K.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions.