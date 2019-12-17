Barrington Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.67, close to its 52-week high of $95.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and Computer Task.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrett Business Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.00.

Barrett Business Services’ market cap is currently $679.5M and has a P/E ratio of 13.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBSI in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Gerald Blotz, the VP & COO – Field Operations of BBSI sold 5,482 shares for a total of $498,261.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions, human resource outsourcing, and management consulting. Its services include payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, human resource administration, recruiting, and permanent placement.