Barrington Reiterates Their Buy Rating on American Public Education (APEI)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on American Public Education (APEI), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Public Education with a $40.67 average price target.

American Public Education’s market cap is currently $517.8M and has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.87.

American Public Education, Inc. engages in the provision of online and on-campus postsecondary education. It operates through the American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing segments. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc., other corporate activities, and minority investments. The Hondros College of Nursing segment concerns health science and technology focused programs. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.