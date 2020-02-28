Barrington Reiterates a Buy Rating on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on iHeartMedia (IHRT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.1% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for iHeartMedia with a $20.50 average price target, a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.50 price target.

iHeartMedia’s market cap is currently $965M and has a P/E ratio of 0.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.34.

iHeartMedia, Inc. is an audio company, which engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, social, live events, on-demand entertainment, and information services.

