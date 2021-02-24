Barrington Reiterates a Buy Rating on H&R Block (HRB)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on H&R Block (HRB), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on H&R Block is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

Based on H&R Block’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $177 million and GAAP net loss of $224 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $161 million and had a GAAP net loss of $188 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.