Barrington Reiterates a Buy Rating on Healthequity (HQY)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Healthequity (HQY), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.82, close to its 52-week low of $36.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -12.9% and a 29.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Healthequity has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.14, an 83.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.78 and a one-year low of $36.48. Currently, Healthequity has an average volume of 845.3K.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health planbs, brokers, consultants and financial advisors.