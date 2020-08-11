Barrington Reiterates a Buy Rating on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 63.0% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Standex International, Columbus Mckinnon, and Koppers Holdings.

Commercial Vehicle Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75, which is a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Colliers Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.02 and a one-year low of $1.24. Currently, Commercial Vehicle Group has an average volume of 415.7K.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the supply of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle markets, including medium-and heavy-duty truck market, medium and heavy-construction vehicle market, military, bus and agriculture, specialty transportation, and recreational. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating Segment. The Electrical Systems Segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components (Trim), cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers and controls. The Global Seating Segment includes seats and seating systems (Seats), office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.