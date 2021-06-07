Barrington Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Woodward (WWD)

In a report issued on June 4, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.96, close to its 52-week high of $130.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Woodward is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Woodward’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $581 million and net profit of $68.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $720 million and had a net profit of $91.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWD in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Christopher Fawzy, the VP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of WWD sold 9,000 shares for a total of $1,152,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.