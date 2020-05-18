Barrington Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.93, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 41.1% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Cinemedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

National Cinemedia’s market cap is currently $208.2M and has a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCMI in relation to earlier this year.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.