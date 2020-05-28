Barrington Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Kadant (KAI)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Kadant (KAI), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $99.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 55.6% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Koppers Holdings.

Kadant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $98.50, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Sidoti also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $102.00 price target.

Kadant’s market cap is currently $1.17B and has a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.37.

Kadant, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries. The Wood Processing Systems segment includes the development, manufacturing, and marketing of stranders and related equipment used in the harvesting of oriented strand board and lumber. The Fiber-based Products Business segment manufactures and sells biodegradable and absorbent granules from papermaking products. The firm’s products include alignment conveyor, tubular filter materials, and angleset indicator. The company was founded in November 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.