Barrington Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on InnerWorkings (INWK)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on InnerWorkings (INWK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 46.5% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InnerWorkings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.81 and a one-year low of $0.87. Currently, InnerWorkings has an average volume of 592.3K.

InnerWorkings, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing execution solutions. It includes procurement of marketing materials, branded merchandise, product packaging, and retail displays. It operates through the following segment: North America, EMEA, and LATAM. The North America segment includes operations in the United States, and Canada. The EMEA segment comprises of operations in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The LATAM segment focuses its operations in Mexico, Central America, and South America. The Other segment consists of intersegment eliminations, shared service activities, and unallocated corporate expenses. The company was founded by Scott A. Frisoni, Richard A. Heise Jr., John McIntyre and Eric Paul Lefkofsky in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.