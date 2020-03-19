Barrington Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Forrester Research (FORR)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on Forrester Research (FORR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.07, close to its 52-week low of $23.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 31.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Forrester Research has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $51.75 and a one-year low of $23.01. Currently, Forrester Research has an average volume of 61.91K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Gretchen Teichgraeber, a Director at FORR bought 2,500 shares for a total of $79,900.

Forrester Research, Inc. engages in the provision of research, data, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions. The Products segment includes the revenues of the Connect, Analytics, and Events products and the costs of the organizations responsible for developing and delivering these products.