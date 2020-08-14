Barrington Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.5% and a 43.4% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Nexstar Media Group, and Dolby Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clear Channel Outdoor with a $1.90 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Clear Channel Outdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $315 million and GAAP net loss of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $698 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More on CCO: