Barrington Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

In a report issued on October 16, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Nexstar Media Group, and Dolby Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Clear Channel Outdoor.

The company has a one-year high of $3.10 and a one-year low of $0.36. Currently, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average volume of 2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. Their products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.