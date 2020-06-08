Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on US Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on US Auto Parts Network (PRTS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

US Auto Parts Network has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.33, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on US Auto Parts Network’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.82 million and GAAP net loss of $978K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $74.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.