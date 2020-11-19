Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute (UTI) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 45.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

Universal Technical Institute has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67, representing a 67.6% upside. In a report released today, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Universal Technical Institute’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.48 million and GAAP net loss of $13.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $365K.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.