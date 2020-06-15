Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on SurModics (SRDX)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on SurModics (SRDX) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.4% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SurModics with a $69.00 average price target, which is a 74.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

SurModics’ market cap is currently $537.5M and has a P/E ratio of 80.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.28.

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. It operates through the Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics segments. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.