Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Stoneridge (SRI)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Stoneridge (SRI), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoneridge is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

Stoneridge’s market cap is currently $811.7M and has a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.93.

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets.