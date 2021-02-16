Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on SP Plus (SP)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on SP Plus (SP) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Icf International, and Sharps Compliance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SP Plus with a $37.50 average price target.

Based on SP Plus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $229 million and GAAP net loss of $88.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $419 million and had a net profit of $14.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SP in relation to earlier this year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.