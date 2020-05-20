Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on PowerFleet (PWFL)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet (PWFL) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 40.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Cars, and NIC.

PowerFleet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.40, which is a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.50 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, PowerFleet has an average volume of 163.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PWFL in relation to earlier this year.

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.