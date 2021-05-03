Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on PowerFleet (PWFL)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet (PWFL), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

PowerFleet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PowerFleet’s market cap is currently $272M and has a P/E ratio of -17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.28.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.