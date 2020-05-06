Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group (NXST), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 43.6% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Dolby Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nexstar Media Group with a $101.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $133.25 and a one-year low of $43.37. Currently, Nexstar Media Group has an average volume of 863K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXST in relation to earlier this year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the U.S. The company provides services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated; programs that the stations produce; and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire. It also provides digital publishing and content management platforms to media publishers and advertisers. Nexstar Media Group was founded by Perry A. Sook in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.