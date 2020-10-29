Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on IAA (IAA)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on IAA (IAA) today and set a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.59, close to its 52-week high of $59.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.17.

IAA’s market cap is currently $7.61B and has a P/E ratio of 46.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.08.

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. The company was founded on June 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.