Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on H&R Block (HRB)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on H&R Block (HRB), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.73, close to its 52-week low of $17.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.0% and a 38.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

H&R Block has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

The company has a one-year high of $29.62 and a one-year low of $17.61. Currently, H&R Block has an average volume of 3.19M.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.