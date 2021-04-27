Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Heidrick & Struggles (HSII), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Cra International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heidrick & Struggles is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.67.

Heidrick & Struggles’ market cap is currently $735.8M and has a P/E ratio of -19.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.29.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.