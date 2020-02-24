Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Harsco (HSC)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Harsco (HSC) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.10, close to its 52-week low of $13.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Woodward, and Kadant.

Harsco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, a 93.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Based on Harsco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.43 million.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail.