Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Gray Television (GTN)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Gray Television (GTN), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Gray Television has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.67.

Based on Gray Television’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $579 million and net profit of $94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $328 million and had a net profit of $88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTN in relation to earlier this year.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.