Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Forrester Research (FORR)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Forrester Research (FORR) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 38.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forrester Research.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.75 and a one-year low of $22.46. Currently, Forrester Research has an average volume of 64.18K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2020, Gretchen Teichgraeber, a Director at FORR bought 2,500 shares for a total of $79,900.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forrester Research, Inc. engages in the provision of research, data, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Product, and Project Consulting. The Research segment includes research personnel who are responsible for writing the research and performing the webinars and inquiries for the company’s research and connect products. The Product segment consists of product management organization that is responsible for product pricing, packaging and the launch of new products. The Project Consulting segment comprises of consultants that delivers project consulting services. The company was founded by George F. Colony on July 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.