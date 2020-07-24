Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.11, close to its 52-week high of $26.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Heidrick & Struggles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echo Global Logistics with a $26.18 average price target, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Echo Global Logistics’ market cap is currently $694.9M and has a P/E ratio of 79.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -21.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. It also focuses on transportation with arrangements truckload and less than truck load carriers, and also offers small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P. Lefkofsky in January 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.