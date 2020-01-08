Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Blucora (BCOR)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Blucora (BCOR), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 46.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blucora is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.50, implying a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Blucora’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $62.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.42 million.

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses, and tax professionals. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments.

