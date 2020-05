Barrington Maintains Their Hold Rating on Woodward (WWD)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 55.6% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Koppers Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Woodward is a Hold with an average price target of $60.40.

The company has a one-year high of $129.06 and a one-year low of $46.51. Currently, Woodward has an average volume of 953.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWD in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, John Cohn, a Director at WWD sold 6,200 shares for a total of $380,866.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.