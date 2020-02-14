Barrington Maintains Their Hold Rating on Forrester Research (FORR)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Forrester Research (FORR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is ranked #1223 out of 5913 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Forrester Research.

Based on Forrester Research’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FORR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Scott Chouinard, the CAO of FORR sold 500 shares for a total of $19,750.

Forrester Research, Inc. engages in the provision of research, data, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Product, and Project Consulting.