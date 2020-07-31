Barrington Maintains Their Hold Rating on Dorman Products (DORM)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.81, close to its 52-week high of $84.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Dorman Products has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.00, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Based on Dorman Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $258 million and net profit of $22.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $23.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.