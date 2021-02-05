Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on USA Technologies (USAT)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on USA Technologies (USAT) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 60.7% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

USA Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.84 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, USA Technologies has an average volume of 266.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USAT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

USA Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions. The company was founded by George Raymond Jensen Jr. in January 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.