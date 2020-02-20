Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on Tivity Health (TVTY)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Tivity Health (TVTY), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

Tivity Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.57, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Tivity Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $323 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.53 million.

Tivity Health, Inc. engages in the development and provision of network solutions and health management services. It offers rehabilitative therapy, chiropractic procedure, alternative medicines, and health and fitness programs under the SilverSneakers, Prime Fitness, and WholeHealth Living trademarks.