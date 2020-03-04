Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on Stericycle (SRCL)

Carrie Williams- March 4, 2020, 8:43 AM EDT

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Stericycle (SRCL), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 53.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Heidrick & Struggles, and Cra International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stericycle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.67.

The company has a one-year high of $67.94 and a one-year low of $40.06. Currently, Stericycle has an average volume of 550.5K.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory.

