Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on Opko Health (OPK)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Opko Health (OPK), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.36, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 40.4% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Opko Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50, implying a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Opko Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $224 million and GAAP net loss of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $222 million and had a GAAP net loss of $76.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OPK in relation to earlier this year.

OPKO Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Diagnostics segment comprises clinical laboratory operations which acquired through the Bio-Reference and point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes the pharmaceutical operations acquired in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain; and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.