Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on Opko Health (OPK)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Opko Health (OPK), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Opko Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.47 and a one-year low of $1.12. Currently, Opko Health has an average volume of 12.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OPK in relation to earlier this year.

OPKO Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Diagnostics segment comprises clinical laboratory operations which acquired through the Bio-Reference and point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes the pharmaceutical operations acquired in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain; and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

