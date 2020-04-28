Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on Lawson Products (LAWS)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Lawson Products (LAWS) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 42.4% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lawson Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a one-year high of $58.28 and a one-year low of $24.53. Currently, Lawson Products has an average volume of 26.37K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LAWS in relation to earlier this year.

Lawson Products, Inc. engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services. The Bolt segment sells product to customers when the customers visit one of Bolt’s 14 branch locations and the product is delivered to the customers at the point of sale. The company was founded by Sidney L. Port in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.