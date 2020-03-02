Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on Lawson Products (LAWS)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Lawson Products (LAWS) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Heidrick & Struggles, and Cra International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products’ market cap is currently $358.3M and has a P/E ratio of 52.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LAWS in relation to earlier this year.

Lawson Products, Inc. engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products for the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments.