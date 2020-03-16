Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on K12 (LRN)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on K12 (LRN), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.21.

Currently, the analyst consensus on K12 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50.

K12’s market cap is currently $980.7M and has a P/E ratio of 30.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LRN in relation to earlier this year.

K12, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.