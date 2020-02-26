Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Heidrick & Struggles (HSII), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.34, close to its 52-week low of $21.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.9% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Cra International, and Icf International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heidrick & Struggles is a Hold with an average price target of $27.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.31 and a one-year low of $21.64. Currently, Heidrick & Struggles has an average volume of 94.13K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives.