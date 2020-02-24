Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, HealthStream, and Virtusa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrett Business Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.00.

Based on Barrett Business Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBSI in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jon Justesen, a Director at BBSI sold 2,000 shares for a total of $180,420.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions, human resource outsourcing, and management consulting. Its services include payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, human resource administration, recruiting, and permanent placement.