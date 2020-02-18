Barrington Maintains a Hold Rating on HealthStream (HSTM)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream (HSTM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.80.

Colicchio has an average return of 17.1% when recommending HealthStream.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is ranked #1148 out of 5917 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on HealthStream is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $24.23. Currently, HealthStream has an average volume of 146.3K.

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations and other members within the healthcare industry. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions.