Barrington Maintains a Hold Rating on AutoWeb (AUTO)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on AutoWeb (AUTO). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 46.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoWeb is a Hold with an average price target of $1.15.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AutoWeb’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.47 million and GAAP net loss of $4.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.36 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.