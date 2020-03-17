Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on Virtusa (VRTU)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Virtusa (VRTU), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.46, close to its 52-week low of $27.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.3% and a 32.4% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Virtusa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

The company has a one-year high of $57.00 and a one-year low of $27.20. Currently, Virtusa has an average volume of 247.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRTU in relation to earlier this year.

Virtusa Corp. engages in the provision of information technology consulting, technology implementation, and application outsourcing services. Its services includes business process management, application services, infrastructure management, enterprise information management, independent validation services, platforming, mobility, enterprise resource planning, business consulting, customer experience management, and cloud. The company was founded by Krishan A. Canekeratne, Tushara Canekeratne and John Gillis in November 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.