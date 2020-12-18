Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on Usio (USIO)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Usio (USIO), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Usio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00, a 100.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Spartan Capital Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Usio’s market cap is currently $49.57M and has a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.18.

USIO, Inc. engages in providing integrated payment solutions. It also offers prepaid card processing and program management services for various other card programs including incentive cards for clinical trial recipients, consumer gift cards, rebate cards, and various other card programs that can be branded or white labeled. The company was founded by Louis A. Hoch and Michael R. Long in July 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.