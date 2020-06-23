Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on Superior Industries International (SUP)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Superior Industries International (SUP), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 45.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Superior Industries International with a $4.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.45 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Superior Industries International has an average volume of 203.7K.

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It offers its products to original equipment manufacturers for the automotive industry. The firm supplies cast aluminum wheels with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico. The company also markets aluminum suspension and related underbody components. Superior Industries International was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.