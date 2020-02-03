Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on Snap-on (SNA)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Snap-on (SNA) today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap-on is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $185.00.

The company has a one-year high of $174.00 and a one-year low of $143.12. Currently, Snap-on has an average volume of 336K.

Snap-On, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. It operates through following segments: Commercial and Industrial Group; Snap-On Tools Group; Repair Systems and Information Group; and Financial Services. The Commercial and Industrial Group segment consists of business operations that serve the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets. The Snap-On Tools Group segment includes business operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through worldwide mobile tool distribution channel. The Repair System and Information Group segment serves other professionals vehicle repair customers, primarily owners and managers of independent repair shops and original equipment manufacturer dealerships through direct and distributor channels. The Financial Services segment comprises of installment sales and lease contracts arising from franchisees’ customers, and business loans and vehicle leases to franchisees. The company was founded by Joseph Johnson and William Seidemann in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, WI.